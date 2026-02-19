NWFL fines Osun Babes N2.5M for abandoning match

The Nigeria Women’s Football League, NWFL, has issued a N2.5 million fine on Osun Babes for boycotting a scheduled match in the competition over preparatory irregularities.

The NWFL expressed dissatisfaction over a case of Osun Babes’ abandonment of their against Robo Queens, failing to provide an alternative kit with clearly displayed names and numbers despite a confirmed colour clash with the home team.

The league body later approved a walkover win for Robo Queens after the league fixture failed to be held yesterday at the scheduled Onikan Stadium

Following a review, the body, on Thursday, ruled that the club’s actions violated Article 10.3 of its regulatory framework, which compels visiting teams to adopt their second-choice colours where necessary to avoid clashes.

It also found a breach of Article 10.5, which requires away teams to switch kits if the home side wears its registered first-choice strip. In addition, the failure to honour the fixture without force majeure or acceptable justification contravened Article 14.7

As a result, Osun Babes were fined N1m for the kit infringement and a further N1.5m for failing to fulfil the fixture, bringing the total sanction to N2.5m.

NWFL Chief Operating Officer, Modupe Shabi, stressed that the measures were aimed at preserving professional standards and safeguarding the competition’s integrity.

“The NWFL remains committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and compliance,” Shabi said.

“Our regulations are clear, and all clubs are expected to meet their obligations fully. These measures are necessary to protect the integrity and credibility of the NWFL and are not punitive for their own sake.”

The league reiterated its commitment to discipline, fair play, and the orderly conduct of matches, reminding all Premiership clubs to adhere strictly to operational requirements to avoid similar sanctions.