English women’s league nominates Falcons goalkeeper for award

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, has emerged one of the nominees for the English Women’s League Save of the Month award for the month of October.

Just hours clinching the CAF Goalkeeper of the Year award, Nnadozie got the nomination after twarthing a long range strike by Liverpool midfielder, Fuka Nagamo, during the 1-1 draw in a match involving her Brighton side.

The Nigerian reacted quickly to palm the shot onto the upright, helping her team secure a draw after a Brighton scored last gasp equalizer to deny the Merseysideiders a first league win in the campaign.