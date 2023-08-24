NURTW will work closely with Tinubu on economic recovery- Baruwa

After a thorough review of President Bola Tinubu’s Renew Hope Agenda and steps already taken to address Nigerians’ yearnings, the President, the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Tajudeen Baruwa, has disclosed the union’s readiness to support the administration towards actualizing its economic policies and programmes already outlined for implementation within the next four years.

Baruwa said that NURTW members would be working closely with the president through the transportation sector to ensure the country’s economy becomes better and address Nigerians’ concerns irrespective of the location they may be.

He noted that the union would be ensuring commuters and their goods arrive at their desired destination safely without subjecting them to any delay, saying this will further assist the Federal Government in its economic recovery.

Baruwa gave the assurance after he was sworn in alongside other executive members of the union during the 10th National Quadrennial delegate conference of NURTW held in Nasarawa State

According to him, the Conference in-session after critically assessing President Tinubu’s Administration, though less than three months in office, expressed satisfaction with the steps taken so far towards revamping the economy of the country for the overall benefit of the people.

“Due to this, we expressed our total support to his administration’s policies and programs with the belief that if transparently implemented, it will definitely reduce the hardship been encountered by the masses”, he added.

Meanwhile, he commended the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, for his labour-friendliness disposition particularly the NURTW, which the administration aided with the provision of a conducive atmosphere to operate and hold its conference without encountering any hitches.

Under his leadership, the NURTW president promised that the union would continue to strengthen cooperation with the Nigerian Police Force especially the Inspector General of Police, to ensure law and order were often adhered to across parks and garages in the country.

Aside from the police, he disclosed that other stakeholders would also be parleyed to ensure the country’s transportation sector becomes better.

