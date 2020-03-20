NURTW seeks Lagos Speaker’s intervention after leadership tussle intensifies

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Leadership tussle rocking National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Agege branch has intensified, with members appealing to Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, to intervene in the crisis.

The crisis, theguild gathered, has affected the pilot of NURTW activities in Agege Local Government, leaving several members to decide individually on issues affecting the transport union.

Lamenting on how the continued tussle has affected NURTW activities in the council, the members argued that why no one had seen anyone engage in a physical confrontation was because each member was law-abiding citizens and do not believe in such rather in democratic processes.

They claimed that the need for Obasa’s intervention was due to his position and ability to play fatherly role in resolution of the leadership tussle that had rocked the union.

Treasurer of the union, Kamoru Balogun, told newsmen that the Lagos speaker has a key role to play in ensuring peace reign among the union’s leaders.

Balogun said: “Our union members are peaceful in Agege, no conflict, but the only challenge we are facing now is that of leadership position. We want the honourable speaker to help resolve it to avoid undue political interference”.

Also, the branch Finance Clerk, Olayiwole Quadri lamented that for several months, they had been expecting the State Council led by Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called Mc Oluomo, to approve their proposal to elect who leads NURTW in Agege.

“But due to one influence or the other till now, no response from them. We know the next person to become the branch chairman. He is Alhaji Kamoru Adaba. All members of the union have given him support up to the state council,” he added.

The union Secretary, Mangoro Unit, Gambi Olaojo, appealed to the state chapter of the union to find a solution to the chapter’s leadership tussle in Agege.

Also, the union Secretary, Mosalasi Phase 2, Akeem Olayiwola, said: “Most of us have been in the union for many years. The leadership position here is turn-by-turn, and we know the next chairman either by election or through consensus. We don’t want political influence so as to maintain sanity among the union members,”