NURTW remnant gives Sanwo-Olu last-minute boost

Since politics is a game number and winning an election requires enough votes, the Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), has assured that it would do whatever it takes to support the state governor, Babaide Sanwo-Olu, in winning the forthcoming gubernatorial election that would seal his second term in office irrespective of existing differences between the union and state government.

The union, whose operation was suspended by the Lagos state government barely a year ago, said that it has the required numbers to give Sanwo-Olu the needed boost and that both NURTW at the national level and members within the state would not abandon the governor at a critical period when he looks unto the people for their unwavering support.

To the remnant members, it is not the time to dig open wounds that have been causing an unresolved divide between the state government and the union but rather, look forward to how the governor can be re-elected with enough votes from the union members and their families across the state.

The transporters made their plans public on Thursday during an emergency meeting held by the members to state their position on the governorship and house of assembly elections scheduled for Saturday across the country.

The former Chairman, Lagos chapter, NURTW, Rafiu Olohunwa, who spoke on behalf of the members after the meeting, said that the union has decided to vote massively for the governor, so as to ensure that he continues development of infrastructure projects in the state.

Olohunwa noted that the administration has removed impediments responsible for traffic on many roads, going further to reduce travel time on roads in the state.

“We are solidly behind the governor and his team for their reelection on Saturday because there is a peaceful coexistence between the Lagos Chapter and the state government.

“The governor has done so much in infrastructure and other areas that he should be re-elected and we at the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Lagos are solidly behind him,” Olohunwa added.

Also, the Committee’s deputy chairman, NURTW, Sunday Yusuf, stated that the union has directed the union members to cast their votes for the governor and his deputy, in order to sustain development experienced across Lagos.

Yusuf added that returning Sanwo-Olu would further boost Lagos economy and fast-track completion o all ongoing infrastructure projects including the fourth mainland bridge and others.

According to him, we want our people to vote for Sanwo-Olu and his deputy and the party’s candidates vying for the House of Assembly seats across the state. We are doing this because we love the development going on in Lagos and we do not want anything that will affect it.

Concerned by the transport union’s stance, The Guild correspondent put a call through to the National President, NURTW, Taudeen Baruwa, to understand reasons the transport union members after they were proscribed in Lagos have decided to support the administration.

Baruwa, who spoke to The Guild on phone, disclosed that the national body of the union approved the members’ endorsement of Sanwo-Olu’s for second term in the state.

