NURTW, NDLEA partner on drug abuse sensitization

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have partnered on organizing more sensitization on dangers of drug abuse in Ondo State.

The partnership was necessitated as a result of the increase in drug abuse among youths particularly in the country which some indulge in out of ignorance, addiction amongst others.

To them, rolling out more of drug abuse sensitization programs across the country would help to curtail the excesses of drug usage and enlighten Nigerians against the use of hard drugs.

During a sensitization on drug abuse organised by Ondo State Ministry of Health in collaboration with NDLEA in Akure, the State Coordinator of NURTW, Raymond Adeyemi, described the programme as revealing and capable of dissuading users of hard drugs from the act.

Adeyemi said that the sensitisation would go a long way as it would spread across the federation, assuring that he would convince his members to comply with aims and objectives of the sensitzation.

“I commend the sensitisation and it has enlightened us and enabled us to know more about dangers in the wrong use of drugs. Please, do not stop here, continue to spread it across the federation. It should not be limited to this occasion. We will let them know that there is need to comply,” he said.

Before now, a lecturer at the event, Sunday Sajo, explained that many road crashes in Nigeria are attributable to intake of wrong drugs, adding that the motorists are mostly under the influence of the alcohol which leads to the accident.

Sajo, who is also a psychiatric doctor, noted that drug abuse must be urgently and continuously addressed in the country, adding that road crashes caused by drug abuse kill more than HIV in the country as drug abusers are more aggressive and prone to various diseases.

He stated that at Arakale Health Centre, Akure, some pregnant women were cautioned on drug use, noting that they should only use drugs prescribed by medical personnel.

He further warned the women against self-medication and use of hard drugs, saying that whatever they take would have effects on their babies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

