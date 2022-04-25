NURTW leaders write Sanwo-Olu, fault caretaker committee’s appointment for Lagos

A group of chieftains under Lagos chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has faulted the appointment of a nine-man caretaker committee, to take over its secretariat and manage affairs of the transport body across the state.

The leaders alleged that the nine-man committee composition was allegedly orchestrated by the NURTW president, Tajudeen Baruwa, and that the aim was to run the union like his personal project and did not seek opinions of other members.

They stated that the move by the NURTW president would allegedly result in chaos across Lagos particularly when the committee aimed to enforce the transport union directives against the already appointed Park Management Committee for the state.

The leaders’ faulted the move in a letter sent to the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday and it was signed by its Chairman, Samuel Jonah, Secretary, Stephen Falusi, and three others –

The three others who also pend their signature on the document presented before the governor were Alao Adewuyi, Alamu Otegbeye, and Bola Lemboye, at his office in Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

They wondered why the president would appoint a caretaker committee for the transport body in Lagos and did not appoint such for Oyo and Ondo where NURTW members were alleged to have been chased out of parks and garages.

The leaders, who expressed a strong stance against the move to appoint a caretaker committee for Lagos, urged the governor not to allow the committee to operate, in other not to breach the peace and harmony that had existed across the state.

According to the letter, we are aware that all motor parks in the state belong to the government and that NURTW did not have any private Motor Park of its own. Where will his own committee work without clashing with the government-appointed Park Monitoring Committee.

“Your Excellency, It will be recalled that the Baruwa was nominated from Ogun State Council of our union three years ago and six months after he assumed office, he created chaos in the union in his home state leading to the government taking over the parks till today. He did not appoint another committee there, as of this time of writing this report.

“Similar situation occurred in Oyo State, he (Baruwa) did not appoint any caretaker committee to counter the government’s appointed Park Management Committee to date”.

This came barely three days after the national body wrote to the governor and informed him that a nine-man committee had been appointed to oversee and coordinate operations of the union across Lagos, following dissolution of the State Administrative Council (SAC) in the state.

NURTW said that the decision to urgently constitute a caretaker committee was to prevent any vacuum in administration of the transport body activities and to ensure members continuously support the government’s master plan for transport development in Lagos.

According to the Union, the nine-man caretaker committee would be led by Fatai Adeshina, a stakeholder in the transportation sector, and the committee will operate for the next three months as stipulated in the Union’s constitution.

Other members of the committee were Sunday Yusuf, Abraham Onifade, Jamiu Erinfolami, Ismaila Ojora, Lekan Ariyibi, Murtala Lawal, Taiwo Azeez while Kayode Agbeyangi would serve as the secretary.

