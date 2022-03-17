NURTW leader’s suspension cannot threaten our security- Lagos Govt.

The Lagos State Government has allayed the fears being expressed by Lagosians concerning disagreement between the National and State Council of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) that resulted in the suspension of the state chairman, Musiliu Akinsany popularly called MC Oluomo, and his withdrawal from the union, saying it cannot threaten our security.

It said that security agencies have beefed up surveillance around the parks and garages across Lagos to ensure that maximum law and order were adhered to often by both the passengers and operators of vehicles.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, gave the assurance on Thursday while responding to questions on a popular television program in the state.

While reassuring residents and visitors of their safety, Omotoso disclosed that a committee would soon be set up by the government to handle affairs of all parks in order to ensure that law-abiding citizens go about their daily activities without fear.

His words: “NURTW operates in a sector that has relevance to everybody living in Lagos, which is transportation. However, they are just a union of artisans and the likes, but not a force that cannot be controlled by the government.

“I want to allay the fear of citizens as the Government will set up a committee comprising stakeholders in the sector, who will take over the running of the motor parks and garages”.

On curbing what a caller described as the “excesses” of the NURTW, the Commissioner said the government suspended their operation to avert a crisis that may arise from the disagreement between the national body and the local chapter. Security agencies have been detailed to maintain peace, he added.

“Let me also debunk the erroneous story being circulated on the social media about the union fighting back. I want to advise that our people should learn to take their information from credible sources to avoid misinformation,” Omotoso said.

On the slain 22year old lady, Bamishe, who disappeared after riding a BRT bus and was later found dead, the Commissioner said the Governor personally commiserated with the family and promised that justice will be done in the “unfortunate’’ matter.

Asked about the safety of BRT buses, the Commissioner said: “BRT buses are still very safe. Since the deployment of the cowry card in 2020, the buses have ferried over 40 million passengers. This is the first time this has happened and it is regrettable.

“The imported buses have cameras while the ones bought from local manufacturers do not have. However, the unfortunate incident has put the government on its toes to ensure that cameras are installed in the latter”, the commissioner added.

Omotoso, again, reassured Lagosians that the government is on top of the security of its citizens at motor parks as the activities of the NURTW remain suspended.

