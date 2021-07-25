NURTW chairman, three others under NDLEA detention for drug trafficking

A Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Babatunde Babade, has been arrested and detained alongside two others, 35years old, lIesanmi Shola and Babajide Johnson, 45, by the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for trafficking illicit drugs in Ijero Local Government, Ekiti State.

Meanwhile, officers of the Benue state command for the agency have intercepted another suspected interstate drug trafficker, 29-year-old Odinaka Ugwuanyi along Apir road in Makurdi with 124,000 tablets of Tramadol, Diazepam, as well as Exol-5, and they weighing 22.55 kilograms.

Confirming arrests of the suspects, Director, Media and Advocacy for NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, narrated that the transport union leader was caught with 52.5kilograms of skunk in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Babafemi, who disclosed this on Sunday, added that the suspect’s arrest was due to an intelligence report that he often conveys bags of the banned drug in his vehicle with number plate Ekiti JER 194 AE and that he purchased them in Akure.

According to him, Babade, popularly called BB, was taken into custody along with others soon after his arrest at about 2 pm on Sunday 18th July, 2021 for interrogation.

The agency’s spokesman hinted that in the NURTW’s boss statement before NDLEA, “he admitted he owns the vehicle used for conveying the drug. He further stated that the car was earlier intercepted by some security agents who detained the two other suspects, his car, and eight bags containing cannabis sativa while his brother who drove the vehicle fled.

“He however claimed that following his intervention, the security agents released the suspects and his car to him after taking two of the eight bags containing the drug and N60,000 from him, before he later ran into NDLEA officers while on his way back to Ekiti”, the anti-drug statement added.

On the interstate drug trafficker, NDLEA spokesman disclosed that the suspect was arrested recently after boarding a commercial vehicle en route Nsukka in Enugu state.

Babafemi noted that Ugwuanyi, however, claimed another passenger he knows who sat next to him in the vehicle dropped the bag containing the drugs with him and fled upon sighting NDLEA officers.

Reacting after the arrest, Chairman of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) commended the doggedness of the commanders, officers, and men of the Ondo and Benue state Commands in the ongoing offensive action against drug barons, traffickers, and peddlers.

The chairman, meanwhile, has charged them along with their colleagues in other commands to remain resolute in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

