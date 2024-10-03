Nurses threaten withdrawal from Kano union over unmet demands

Young professional nurses in Kano State have threatened to withdraw from the NANNM, over the union’s inability to advocate for improved welfare for members and address other challenges confronting them.



Other allegations against the union leadership were ineffective representation, lack of transparency in financial activities, and insufficient advocacy for nurses’ rights.



They stressed that the union should expect their withdrawal if these issues remain unaddressed within days after this statement.



The aggrieved young professional nurses stated this through a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, expressing their displeasure over the union’s leadership style.



They also demand urgent action on stalled hazard allowances, which recognize the risk they face, CONHESS upgrades, and delayed promotions.



Furthermore, the nurses decried poor working conditions, including low earnings amid inflation, improper placement of graduate nurses, and delays in career advancement for registered nurses.



Additionally, they lamented unpaid allowances for NYSC graduate nurses in the state.



According to a representative, these growing issues have led to low morale, stagnation of professional growth, and a general loss of trust in union leadership in the healthcare community.



Following the complaints, the nurses are demanding immediate actions to be taken.



“We urge the management and leadership of NANNM to take these concerns seriously and engage with the necessary authorities to improve the welfare of nurses in our state,”



“Failure to act promptly may leave us with no choice but to pursue separation from the union,” said a representative of the concerned nurses.