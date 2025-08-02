Nurses return to clinics after suspending strike

Nurses have started returning to hospitals after the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives suspended its nationwide warning strike, after agreeing to the Federal Government’s modalities on the timeline for the implementation of its framework.

The development came a day after the union disclaimed an earlier statement by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Mohammad Pate, that they called off the industrial action.

NANNM’s Assistant Secretary-General, Chidi Aligwe, who confirmed the development to newsmen on Saturday, said that the decision to return to work was reached during a virtual meeting of NANNM’s National Executive Council, where the impacts of the one-week warning strike, intended to end next Tuesday, were reviewed and called off.

“The strike has been suspended. Nurses and midwives are to resume duty immediately,” he confirmed.

A circular titled “Suspension of the Ongoing Nationwide Nurses’ Strike” and signed by the association’s National President, Haruna Mamman, and General Secretary, T.A. Shettima, also confirmed the development.

It partly reads, “NEC acknowledges the positive steps taken by the Federal Government in responding to the nine core demands of NANNM, particularly the commitment to clear timelines for implementation.

“In view of the formal agreement reached, and in line with the principle of dialogue and good faith, NEC hereby suspends the ongoing nationwide strike action with immediate effect.

“NEC has directed the national leadership to continue monitoring the implementation of the signed MoU and track the government’s compliance with the agreed timelines.

“State councils are directed to mobilise members for the immediate resumption of duty. NEC resolved that no member of NANNM, including intern and locum nurses, should be victimised for participating in the nationwide strike,” the circular read in part.

The union had blamed the government for its action, citing the inability of the federal government to address some of its demands.

Some of the demands include an upward review of shift allowance, adjustment of uniform allowance, a separate salary structure for nurses, an increase in core duty allowance, mass recruitment of nurses, and the establishment of a nursing department in the Federal Ministry of Health, among others.

Recall that executive members of the association held a meeting with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the Office of the Head of Service, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Office of the Accountant General, the National Salaries and Wages Commission, and other relevant stakeholders to address its members’ demands.