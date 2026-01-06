Nurses condemn colleague’s killing by one-chance robbers

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, Federal Health Institutions Sector (NANNM FHI), has condemned the killing of a nurse attached to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi, Abuja, by “one-chance” criminals after she finished a late shift, describing the incident as a devastating loss to the profession and a grim reflection of worsening insecurity.

The association stated that the murder of Nurse Chinemerem Chukwumeziem has left colleagues across the country heartbroken, emphasizing that nurses continue to face serious risks while performing their duties and commuting after long shifts in many Nigerian cities.

According to the association, the late nurse had completed her afternoon duty after caring for patients and boarded public transportation on her way home, but never arrived, later becoming a victim of violent crime only days into the new year.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the National Secretary of NANNM FHI, Enya Osinachi, condemned the killing and called for urgent steps to protect nurses and other healthcare workers amid rising insecurity nationwide.

“The deceased nurse, having spent her day rendering selfless service to humanity and saving lives, closed from afternoon duty on 3rd January 2026 and boarded a vehicle on her way home,” the statement said. “Tragically, she never made it home alive. Her lifeless body was later discovered, dumped in a most inhumane and heartbreaking manner.”

Osinachi described the killing as a direct attack on the nursing profession and healthcare workers, warning that sympathy without concrete action would not address the dangers nurses face daily while working and commuting.

The association urged security agencies to carry out a thorough investigation and ensure those responsible are brought to justice, while also calling for improved security around hospitals, safer commuting routes, and dedicated staff transportation for health workers.

“We hereby call on the entire security architecture in the FCT, including the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps—to immediately conduct a thorough, transparent, and professional investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death,” the statement added.

NANNM FHI also demanded better hazard allowances, life insurance coverage, welfare support for families of fallen nurses, and regular security risk assessments, stressing that continued attacks on nurses undermine public trust, healthcare delivery, and national morale.