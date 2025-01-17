Nurses abandon hospital over bandits attacks in Katsina

The Katsina chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has directed members to abandon the Kankara General Hospital in solidarity with their colleague abducted by gunmen in the state.

Aside from that, the union has threatened to embark on an indefinite industrial action in another two weeks over persistent bandits’ attacks on health facilities across the state.

They started this after its member, Yusuf Mairuwa, was abducted inside the Kankara General Hospital while treating patients.

The union revealed that it had sent an official letter to the authorities requesting that they guarantee medical workers’ safety in the affected areas.

Additionally, the notification said that the union is actively interacting with Yusuf Mairuwa’s family and the unit chairman of the Kankara Branch.

To prepare members for a possible strike if the government refuses to guarantee adequate security, the union has instructed unit branches to hold an emergency congress.

The union sent its appreciation to its members for their prayers, solidarity, and support, promising to continue pushing for the necessary steps to protect them.

They also emphasized the necessity of properly addressing security issues to prevent unwarranted escalation, all the while maintaining the safe release of Yusuf as a top priority.