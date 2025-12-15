NUJ urges Cross River Govt. to enforce house agent ban

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Cross River State Council, has called on the State Government, led by Governor Bassey Otu, to fast-track the implementation of the ban on property agents accused of exploiting tenants and worsening the state’s housing crisis.

The Congress expressed deep concern over the persistent hike in rental rates and the arbitrary practices in the housing sector, which it links directly to the activities of unregistered property agents.

The demand was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the Union’s December 2025 Congress, on Monday, presided over by the Vice Chairman of the Council, Sunny Inah.

“Congress appeals to the Cross River State Government to ensure speedy implementation of the banning of the operations of property agents whose extortionists activities have led to the violation of tenants’ rights,” the Union stated in its communiqué.

NUJ’s call reinforces the widespread public outcry that recently prompted the Cross River State House of Assembly to deliberate on regulating or banning property agents, who are often blamed for arbitrarily inflating rent prices across Calabar and its environs.

On security, the Union commended the synergy among security agencies in the state but urged them to remain vigilant during the festive season.

The Congress called on the agencies “to sustain their collaboration and to step up their surveillance and other operations within and outside the state capital to nip in the bud miscreant attacks and activities, especially this festive period.”

Additionally, the fourth estate of the realm appealed to the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) to ensure uninterrupted power supply throughout the yuletide period to allow citizens to fully celebrate the season.

The Union also took time to appreciate the Cross River State Government for the ongoing urban renewal and beautification programme, specifically citing the upgrading and resurfacing of major roads along the Carnival routes.