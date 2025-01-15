NUJ faults Lagos Govt. on LTV, others property vandalism

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has faulted the Lagos State government over the allegations leveled against its Television (LTV), Radio Lagos/Eko FM, and Lagos Traffic Radio, for vandalizing properties belonging to the broadcasting stations during the non-minimum wage payment protest.

The union who had just concluded the 3-day strike circled on the increment of their salary and inclusion of staff to the state’s Oracle Database system, described these claims as false and stated that they were all propaganda by the state government, which would not yield any positive results.

This was in response to the Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Afolabi Ayantayo who in a statement accused the workers, under the umbrella of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Radio, Television and Theatre Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU), and Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) of attacking the premises of the broadcast stations, tearing down studio doors and assaulting presenters.

Ayantayo also alleged that the demonstrators whipped many workers who refused to join the strike, as well as switching off transmitters, and cutting off cables.

However, in a document issued by the unions on Wednesday, contrary to reports by the commissioner, no property of the State-owned Broadcasting Services was destroyed.

According to the Chairman, of Nigeria Union of Journalists Lagos Chapter, Adeleye Ajayi, the government’s claims are incorrect as the involved union alongside officers from Nigeria Police Force has conducted an “On-The-Spot-Assessment” of the three Broadcasting Stations and found that the properties were intact.

He said, “As responsible Unions, the NLC, NUJ, and RATTAWU have equally documented all the evidence and we challenge those with contrary submission to bring forward their evidence. Deploying propaganda will not achieve any positive result”.

“The Lagos State Government should look into the plight of the striking workers to address their demands. Our people are not asking for too much to be migrated into the Oracle database. They deserve better working conditions like other workers in Lagos State” Ajayi said.

The Guild press in its published story, reported that the government and unions have reached an agreement to discuss the minimum wage and the people’s demands, and the meeting is set to kick off today.

Our reporter gathered that the meeting will take place at the Establishment and Training building in Alausa, Ikeja, and is scheduled for around 3:30 PM.