NUJ distributes over 600 rice bag to FCT journalist

In the spirit of the season, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Federal Capital Territory Council distributed more than 600 bags of rice to its members to help cushion the rising cost of living during the festive period.

Chairman of the council, Grace Ike, described the initiative as a deliberate expression of commitment to journalists who continue to work under demanding professional and personal conditions while upholding accountability and public interest within the media space.

The distribution exercise, held in Abuja as part of the council’s annual Christmas welfare programme, marked the second consecutive year of the initiative under Ike’s leadership. The intervention was designed to ease economic hardship and strengthen unity among members.

“This gesture is more than a distribution; it is a heartfelt commitment to the welfare of every one of you who tirelessly upholds the pillars of truth, accountability and public service in the Federal Capital Territory,” she said, stressing that the council remained attentive to members’ wellbeing.

Ike explained that the programme had evolved into a tradition following the impact of its first edition, adding that, “These bags of rice represent not just sustenance for the festive table, but a symbol of our council’s unwavering support for you, our frontline warriors in the fourth estate.”

Ahead of the exercise, Ike and members of the Executive Council met with chapel chairmen and secretaries during an end-of-year interactive session, where journalists received updates on ongoing projects, including the construction and remodelling of the NUJ Congress Hall.

Members of the State Executive Council unanimously passed a vote of confidence in Ike’s administration, describing it as proactive, pragmatic, purposeful and performance-driven, while she called for sustained cooperation to consolidate gains already recorded.

The NUJ FCT chairman also thanked sponsors, partners and Executive Council members for their support, urging journalists to uphold unity and renewed purpose. “Merry Christmas in advance, and may this season bring you peace, prosperity and renewed vigour for the year ahead,” she said.