NUC secures €3m loan for varsities ICT projects

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has received €3 million as the first tranche of a $40 million loan from the French Development Agency to fund major Information and Communication Technology (ICT) projects in 10 selected Nigerian universities.

The 10 beneficiary universities include the University of Calabar, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, University of Ibadan, Federal University of Technology, Minna, and University of Maiduguri.

Others are Bayero University Kano, Modibbo Adama University Yola, Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, and the University of Jos.

The ICT Blueprint Project aims to drive digital transformation, expand access to modern technology infrastructure, and strengthen research and entrepreneurship across the university system.

Executive Secretary Abdullahi Ribadu announced the disbursement on Wednesday during the inaugural meeting of the 13th NUC Board at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Ribadu informed board members that the €3 million has already been deposited into the NUC’s Central Bank account, enabling the immediate commencement of implementation activities in the beneficiary institutions.

Since assuming office nearly a year ago, Ribadu said the commission has prioritised digital literacy, skills development, quality assurance, and expanded access through new university licences and open-distance learning centres.

Other achievements include stronger internal financial management, support for newly established public universities, and the ongoing 2025 accreditation exercise.

Ribadu pledged full cooperation with the board and urged members to leverage their expertise and networks to attract more partnerships that will benefit the entire Nigerian university system.

“We will rely on your wisdom to guide us as we carry out our duties. I am confident that your collective experience will strengthen the Commission’s capacity to guide the Nigerian university system at a time when higher education continues to evolve.

“We also look forward to using your networks to help advance projects and partnerships that will benefit the Commission and the entire university system,” he added.