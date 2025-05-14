NUC okays Benue Govt. request to establish new varsity

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted a provisional license to Benue State for the establishment of the Benue State University of Agriculture, Science and Technology (BSUAST).

The new institution, now the state’s second state-owned university, is expected to serve as a hub for agricultural innovation and scientific advancement, supporting Benue’s drive for sustainable development and food security.

The university, which will be sited in Ihugh, Vandeikya Local Government Area, brings the number of state-owned universities in Nigeria to 68 and the total number of universities to 299.

The Executive Secretary of the NUC, Professor Abdullahi Ribadu, presented the license to Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia, who was represented by his Deputy, Samuel Ode, during a ceremony held in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ribadu commended the Benue State Government for its commitment to expanding higher education opportunities and emphasized the importance of adhering to NUC guidelines for quality assurance, curriculum development, and academic program management.

Earlier, the governor, expressed gratitude to the NUC and affirmed the state’s dedication to providing the necessary resources and infrastructure to ensure the success of BSUAST.

According to Alia, the establishment of BSUAST aims to address the agricultural needs of Benue State by developing programs that integrate science, technology, and innovation to enhance food production.

This initiative, he added is expected to empower the youth, develop the workforce, and promote knowledge-driven development in the state.

The state’s first owned university, Benue State University, Makurdi, was established in 1992 and has since become a prominent institution in the region.

The addition of BSUAST reflects the state’s ongoing efforts to expand educational opportunities and support the development of specialized fields critical to its economic growth.