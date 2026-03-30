NUC bans new varsities from awarding honorary degrees

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has issued new guidelines to regulate the award of honorary degrees in Nigerian universities, explicitly banning recipients from using the “Dr.” title.

The directive, addressed to vice-chancellors and heads of tertiary institutions, stipulates that only universities authorized to award doctoral degrees can confer honorary doctorates.

Released on Monday, the guidelines aim to preserve the integrity and academic value of honorary degrees, curb the proliferation of unmerited awards, and ensure that only qualified institutions participate in such recognitions.

Under the new rules, universities must have graduated their first cohort of PhD students before they are eligible to award honorary degrees.

Recipients of honorary degrees cannot use “Dr.” as a prefix and must instead use the formal designation, such as Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) – D.Sc (H.C).

The “Dr.” title remains reserved for individuals who have earned an academic doctorate or are licensed medical professionals.

The guidelines also forbid any financial transactions in exchange for honorary degrees, emphasizing that awards must be granted strictly on merit and free of charge.

To further standardize the process, universities may award no more than three honorary degrees per convocation ceremony. Self-nominated individuals, as well as serving elected or appointed public officials, are also excluded from eligibility.

For transparency, institutions are required to publish the names of all honorary degree recipients on their official websites and establish policies to revoke awards in cases of fraud or unethical behavior.

The NUC clarified that honorary degrees do not confer professional privileges, such as the right to practice in regulated fields, supervise academic research, or hold university administrative positions.

The commission stressed that compliance with the guidelines is mandatory, warning that violations could attract regulatory sanctions.

These measures form part of ongoing efforts by the NUC to safeguard the credibility, quality, and international reputation of Nigeria’s university system.