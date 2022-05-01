NUC accredits Medicine, 18 other courses for Jigawa varsity

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved Medicine and Surgery and 18 other academic programmes for the Federal University, Dutse (FUD) in Jigawa State.

Aside from Medicine, other accredited courses by the commission were said to have included: Anatomy Physiology, Agriculture, Accounting, Actuarial Science, Banking and Finance, Business Administration and Taxation.

Others were: Linguistics (Arabic), Linguistics (English), Biochemistry, Biology, Environmental Management and Toxicology, Mathematics, Microbiology, Economics, Information Technology and Software Engineering.

The university’s spokesman, Abdullahi Yahaya-Bello, through a statement in Dutse, disclosed that the approval was sequel to the commission’s inspection and validation of manpower resources as well as facilities available for training of highly skilled graduates in the respective programmes.

According to him, the accreditation of the medical programmes is no small achievement for the university as it affords them the platform to showcase their best.

Bello noted that it was a wake-up call for staff and students of the school to double their effort in ensuring that the MBBS programme of the university is among the best in the country.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the varsity, Abdulkarim Sabo, promised that the university would not rest on its oars in maintaining the standards and quality of its programs.

The VC further commended the university’s Academic Planning Directorate for working round the clock to make the accreditation exercise a success.

According to the statement: “The approval is contained in a letter dated April 14, addressed to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdulkarim Sabo and signed by the Executive Secretary of NUC, through the commission’s Director of Accreditation.

“FUD has received full accreditation from the NUC for Medicine and Surgery and 18 other academic programmes in the College of Medicine and five faculties of the university,

“The accreditation of the medical programmes is no small achievement for the university. It is a wakeup call for staff and students to double their effort in ensuring that the MBBS programme of the university is among the best in the country.”

