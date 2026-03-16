NSIB begins probe into Kaduna-Abuja train incident

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has begun a formal inquiry into a rail incident involving a passenger service on the Kaduna–Abuja corridor, as authorities seek to determine the factors responsible for the operational disruption.

The investigation will examine technical and operational elements connected to the event, including train configuration, attachment systems, and procedures used in managing locomotive operations along the busy route.

In a statement issued on Monday, NSIB disclosed that the accident involved train KA2 operating on the Rigasa–Idu corridor, which departed Rigasa Railway Station for Idu Railway Station during its scheduled service window of 07:15 to 10:01 on Monday.

“The train operated within the scheduled service window of 07:15 to 10:01 and arrived at Jere Station at 08:52 before departing again at 08:59 to continue the journey toward Abuja.

“Upon arrival at Jere Station, a rear locomotive was attached to the train to provide additional operational support for the onward movement along the corridor. Shortly after departure from Jere station, the rear locomotive became detached while the train proceeded along the downward gradient toward the Asham section.

“The detached locomotive subsequently rolled forward and struck the rear portion of the train, resulting in a serious operational occurrence.”

At the time of the event, the service comprised two locomotives positioned at the front and rear, one power car, two business class coaches, and six standard passenger coaches, conveying 429 passengers, along with 46 crew members and 24 security personnel.

The bureau said emergency response teams from the Nigerian Railway Corporation and security officers immediately attended to the situation, while medical personnel provided first aid to injured passengers before the train continued its journey to Abuja.

Commenting on the development, the Director General of the NSIB, Alex Badeh Jr., expressed concern for the affected passengers and reaffirmed the bureau’s commitment to conducting a thorough investigation.

“This incident reminds us that every transport journey carries the trust and expectations of hundreds of people who rely on the system to move them safely to their destination. Our thoughts are with the passengers who sustained injuries, and we commend the swift response of Nigerian Railway Corporation personnel and emergency teams who assisted those affected,” he said.