NSCDC warns fuel marketers against hoarding, price hike

The Kwara Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has warned petroleum marketers against hoarding and selling fuel products above the recommended pump price in the state.

Some fuel marketers were said to have been caught to hoard fuel products and hike the prices of fuel during an ongoing inspection exercise by the law enforcement personnel which made the warning necessary.

Through a statement signed by the agency’s spokesperson of the command, Babawale Afolabi and made available to newsmen Yesterday in Ilorin, He stated that the warning requires that there should no hoarding of fuel products, adding that the fuel marketers should take part in causing artificial scarcity.

“They should not create artificial scarcity, through hoarding of the products,” he said.

Afolabi, quoted the State Commandant, Makinde Ayinla, as giving the warning while inspecting some petrol stations in the state where these activities were discovered.

“Based on intelligence , some filling stations had been accused of selling petrol for as much as N250, which is above the recommended pump price of N165,” he said.

He further disclosed that some fuel stations “were caught in the act and were ordered to revert to the recommended price, adding that it was done for selfish reasons.

Acoording to Afolabi, Some of the stations visited were NNPC in the Surulere Area, Topland and Demo at Amilegbe, Total Comfort and Oilfield at Ita-Amo.

Meanwhile, he noted that the exercise would continue on Monday with the inspection of more filling stations which might not be complying with the warnings or involved in the illegal activities.

