NSCDC tasks Nigerians on security development partnerships, others 

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has reiterated the need for Nigerians to invest in training that would improve their security knowledge for a secured and criminally-reduced country. The security outfit explained that the best form of security is personal security, saying that without knowledge of security, it would be difficult to know when dangers were looming.

The NSCDC Ondo State commander, Hammed Abodunrin, said a conscious population with knowledge of security will help security agencies identify criminals easily and hastily attend to security situations, just like it is done in foreign countries. He stressed that citizens need to be able to identify situations properly in other to avoid raising false alarms.

He said that the deployment of technology and knowledge was an important factor to curb and reduce criminality in the country, adding that media operators need to be trained in other for them to identify dangers during their duties.

“If we don’t give security education, people won’t know. The best form of security is the one you provide for yourself. It is a reflex action. If you touch a hot object, you remove your hand. Nobody will tell you. That is what security is. If you feel that a place is not safe, you don’t go there. Nobody needs to tell you that. If there is any happening in the street of UK, within some minutes, security operatives will arrive.”

“Not only because they have technology alone, but because they have a conscious population who can really tell the story and how it happened. Here, we don’t have such knowledge. “l don’t know how many journalists can recognize an IED when they see it. That is why we want to also train media operators to know that their job is also risky. We will carry them along and see how we can protect them on the field. We have lost many of them.” he said

The commander disclosed that NSCDC has initiated the children’s version of the Ondo State Security Awareness for Everybody (OSSAE) whereby school children would be taught security tips. He noted that the project is aimed at identifying and curtailing security threats around schools in the country.

According to him, the school security programme that has been launched in secondary schools will be done in phases and will keep children informed on how to avoid dangers and rape situations.

“We want these children to know and when they know, they can talk. How can they sense rape when coming and how do they avoid it? Many of them fall victim because of their ignorance. So, we can know how we come in and fill in the gap, not that we will deploy our personnel there. We don’t even have enough personnel to do that.”

“We are starting from secondary schools because we are looking at categories of children that can grasp what we are doing. We will still go back to primary schools, and of course, our target is also higher institutions,” he said.

He said teachers will be trained and the initiative will be part of schools’ extra-curricular activities and will foster a good relationship between the security agents and children.

“ We have trained our own personnel. The second one is the training of teachers and another phase is the teachers’ training remaining teachers in the school. The training is going to be extra-curricular activities spanning weeks and it will also make security agents look friendly to our children so that they can access them when in danger or being threatened.”

Abodunrin posited that good collaboration between security operatives and members of the public is important, stressing that people should be enlightened to avoid sharing bad notions about security agencies with children.

He tasked parents and guardians with creating a timetable to teach their children and wards weekly security lessons as only moral lessons would not suffice.

