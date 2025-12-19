NSCDC shuts illegal mining site in Rivers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has shut down an illegal mining and mineral processing site in Rivers State as part of its intensified enforcement drive against unlicensed mineral-related activities across the South-South region.

The enforcement operation was carried out by the South-South Mining Marshal of the Corps, led by Deputy Superintendent of Corps (DSC) Emmanuel Abiahu, who sealed the premises of Twing Supply Chain Nig. Ltd. located along the Onne–Akwa Ibom Road in Port Harcourt.

Preliminary intelligence reports and investigations revealed that the company was allegedly engaged in the purchasing, processing and dealing in minerals without obtaining complete licences and permits as required under the Nigerian Mining Act.

Consequently, the facility was temporarily shut down to allow for comprehensive investigations, after which appropriate legal action will be taken in line with due process and applicable laws to deter similar violations.

NSCDC in a statement issued on Friday, advised individuals and corporate entities involved in mineral-related activities to ensure full compliance with all statutory and regulatory requirements, including securing relevant licences and permits before commencing operations.

It also assured the public of sustained vigilance and collaboration with relevant stakeholders to curb illegal mining activities, particularly in the South-South zone.

The Corps reaffirmed its commitment, under the leadership of the Commandant General, Professor Abubakar, to uphold the rule of law, protect national economic interests and ensure that mining activities across the country adhere to national and international best practices, in line with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.