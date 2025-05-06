NSCDC seals illegal children home operating in Osun

As part of measures to end child trafficking in Osun State, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has sealed off a home for children with disabilities after being discovered to have been operating illegally in the state.

As gathered, the law enforcement agency upon arrival, the personnel discovered that the children were malnourished, and operatives discovered the home lacked registration with relevant authorities, raising concerns about the children’s well-being.

The facility sited at Ota Efun, Osogbo, Osun State was said not to have necessary facilities to take care of the children in its custody.

Speaking at the location of the seal-off on Tuesday, the Commandant Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Osun State Command, Igbalawole Sotiyo, represented by Deputy Commandant of Corps Abeere Oluwafemi, in company of the Head of Unit (HOU) Persons with Disabilities, Deputy Superintendent of Corps Rita Olaniru, stated that, the command embarked on the seal-off following a tip-off from the public.

The State Commandant, Sotiyo, who directed the seal-off, made it known that the command has reached out to the parents and guardians of the children for their pickup but they refused

A discreet investigation revealed that the children’s parents have abandoned them with the caregiver, ceasing payments for services and becoming unreachable when contacted.

He also revealed that the command has informed the Osun State Bureau for Persons With Disabilities for necessary action.

Commandant Sotiyo cautioned parents and guardians to carefully vet care facilities, noting that NSCDC is collaborating with key stakeholders in the state to safeguard persons with disabilities.