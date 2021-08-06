NSCDC rescues abandoned day-old-baby in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have rescued a day-old-baby girl, abandoned at a dump site, in the early hours of Friday in Kwara State.

As gathered, the baby was recused after she was found unconscious at Dokoyirigi Compound, Patigi, Edu Local Government Area of Kwara

Confirming the development, the NSCDC Kwara State Command’s spokesman, Babawale Afolabi, operative of the agency attached to Patigi Divisional office, was on her way to the office, when she discovered an unidentified baby girl.

Through a statement on Friday, Afolabi explained that the baby was left in a stinking dump site, located around Dokoyirigi Area, of the town.

“She said the baby, already becoming unconscious, was a girl and the officer quickly took her to the general hospital in Patigi.

“The baby was immediately attended to and her medical condition has stabilised,” Afolabi said.

The Spokesman, however, said that efforts were ongoing to arrest the wicked person that left the baby in such a dehumanising condition.

He said that a staff of the hospital had signified her intention to adopt the baby, after all the necessary and proper documentation and actions might have taken place.

