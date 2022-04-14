NSCDC promises watertight security during Easter celebration

As a way to ensure a peaceful atmosphere during Easter celebrations, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has beefed up security across the country, promising everyone a watertight security across the country.

The agency stated that it has deployed its personnel to ensure serenity and maximum security in places of worship, recreational facilities, markets, shopping malls, parks, gardens, and other densely populated areas across the country and curtail any breach of peace.

The NSCDC boss advised State Commandants to include Private Security Guards (PSG) in security arrangements for broad nooks and crannies coverage and assured Nigerians that the NSCDC in synergy with other security agencies would work tirelessly towards a hitch-free celebration.

In a statement issued by the NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Olusola Odumosu, on Thursday, in Abuja, it said that there are new security measures in place to forestall any breach of peace during the celebration.

According to the statement, NSCDC Commandant General (CG), Ahmed Audi, has ordered the massive deployment of personnel from State, Zonal Commands and the National Headquarters to suspected flash points to curtail activities of terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other similar groups which poses serious dangers for the country.

“This is to guard against unwanted activities of criminals whose intention is to sabotage government efforts and also to cause mayhem as Christians commemorate the crucifixion and Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“The activities of terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other similar groups in the country portends serious dangers for the country. Hence, the need for more drastic strategic action in order to prevent the manifestation of various threats being unleashed by the enemies of the country.”

