NSCDC promises effective security during Ekiti guber poll, deploys 9,747 personnel

Ahead of the gubernatorial election slated to hold in Ekiti State on June 18, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has promised effective security and deployed no fewer than 9,747 officers to provide watertight security for the exercise.

The composition of the deployment for Ekiti election was said to include personnel from the Arms Squad, Chemical, Biological Radiological and Explosives Unit (CBRNE) Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT), Kennel Unit, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Special Female Squad, Ops Special Squad and CG’s Special Monitoring team.

The Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, charged all the personnel involved in the election duty to be professional in their conducts by allowing the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Corps to guide their performances.

He stressed that the service must remain apolitical and neutral to avoid any form of compromise during the election.

Audi maintained that necessary machinery has been put in place to provide effective security for INEC officials, sensitive and non sensitive materials, before, during and after the election.

According to him, all the 2,445 polling units, collation centres, flashpoints and other criminal hideouts are fully covered.

The CG through a statement released by the Director, Public Relations, NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu yesterday, in Abuja hinted that, personnel from Kogi, Edo, Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Zone J and the National Headquarters have been drafted to support the Ekiti State Command in beefing up security for the polls and protecting Critical National Assets in all the 16 Local Government Areas of the State.

He further assured the people of Ekiti State of a hitch free election process as the Corps will be working in synergy with other security agencies involved in the conduct of the exercise to protect the electorate and arrest any criminal trying to destabilize the state.

