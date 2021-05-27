NSCDC parades five suspected cable Vandals

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Oyo Command, has paraded no fewer than five suspects that allegedly vandalized telecommunication cable at Bodija market in Ibadan.

The suspects who were paraded on Thursday after looting several products were Shittu Ope (31), Olawuyi Timilehin (22), Ajibade Segun (21), Lawal Toheeb (20), Suraju Muraina (38).

It was gathered that the command arrested the telecommunication cable vandals in Bodija, a popular market in the state while acting on credible information.

The State Commandant of Corps, Commandant, Iskilu Akinsanya, while parading the suspects explained that the Corps is mandated to see that all the Federal Government properties protected from the vandals.

According to the commandant, the first three suspects were arrested with the vandalized cables along U.I Road at Bodija Market, they later led the patrol team to where they used to keep their looted vandalized products, where the two others were eventually arrested at the store.

Akinsanya said, “Exhibits recovered from the suspects are rolls of telecommunication cables. Some of the suspected criminals however denied their involvement in the crime.”

“I’m appealing to the good citizens of the State to always call the attention of security operatives whenever they notice any strange movements or occurrence in their various environments because failure to do so can be dangerous, for instance, if our electricity cables are vandalized we are the one that will suffer for it, so I urged the members of the public to always say something whenever they see something,” he said.

