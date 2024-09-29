NSCDC officer risks jail for supplying arms to bandits

The Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Zamfara State Command, has vowed to discipline and prosecute an officer of the command, Maikano Sarkin-Tasha, who the Nigeria Police Force arrested for allegedly supplying ammunition and hard drugs to bandits in the North-West state.

Sarkin-Tasha was arrested and paraded by the police for allegedly supplying ammunition and hard drugs to bandits around the Mada district of the Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

NSCDC State Commandant, Sani Mustapha, while addressing newsmen at the command headquarters in Gusau, yesterday, condemned the erring officer’s alleged behaviour.

He said the arrested officer had earlier been reported for an irresponsible attitude to work and efforts to track him were to no avail.

According to preliminary findings, the officer was arrested at a checkpoint between Damba and Sabon Gida axis while he was in transit to his home town, Mada and they allegedly found some elements suspected to be cannabis and other hard drugs in his possession. Other items recovered from his residence were three (3) armour of G3 rifle and one (1) armour of anti-aircraft gun, a total of four (4) ammunition.