NSCDC officer bags 7yrs jail term over certificate forgery

A senior officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has been sentenced to seven years in prison after a High Court found him guilty of certificate forgery and corrupt self-enrichment.

The conviction underscores the judiciary’s continuing resolve to hold public officials accountable for manipulating systems designed to uphold merit, professionalism, and service to the nation.

Abdullahi’s fraudulent promotion enabled him to receive salaries and allowances attached to a rank he was never qualified to hold.

The judgment was delivered by Justice E. Okpe of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Gudu, Abuja, following the prosecution of the case by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on a two-count charge.

Court records show that the NSCDC officer submitted a forged Nigeria Certificate in Education purportedly issued by Adamu Augie College of Education in 2010 to advance his career.

ICPC prosecutor, Hamza Sani, presented evidence proving that the certificate was fake and that Abdullahi derived financial benefits from the deception.

For the forgery charge, the court imposed a two-year jail term or an option of a N2 million fine. However, the count of corrupt advantage, covering the period between 2011 and 2022—attracted a five-year prison term without an option of fine, reflecting the seriousness of exploiting public office for personal gain.

Justice Okpe also ordered Abdullahi to refund all salaries, emoluments, and benefits earned through the fraudulent promotion, in line with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

The ICPC welcomed the ruling as a reinforcement of accountability in public service, stressing that certificate forgery “undermines the fabric of professional standards and public confidence.”

The Commission added that it remains committed to prosecuting corruption-related offences while urging government institutions to strengthen document verification procedures to prevent similar abuses.

It further emphasized that anti-graft enforcement must continue “without hesitation” to safeguard public institutions and reassure citizens that the justice system can effectively confront abuses of office.