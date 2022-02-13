NSCDC, NAFDAC uncover illegal oil bunkering hideout in Akwa Ibom

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in collaboration with National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered an illegal oil bunkering and petroleum products adulteration site in Akwa Ibom State.

The site was said to have been unraveled at Obo Ikot Ita, Nsit Ibom axis of the state when the operatives of both agencies during an inspection exercise found the illegality of their operations.

Disclosing the discovery on Sunday, the commandant of the NSCDC in the state, Abidemi Majekodunmi, said that illegal oil bunkering in the country remained inimical to the nation’s economy.

Majekodunmi, alleged that the owner of the facility, who was identified as Glory Amos, was neck-deep into illegal oil bunkering and product adulteration.

”We raided the facility following sustained intelligence and monitoring, all hands must be on deck to tackle this menace

”What is going on in this facility does not only sabotage the economy, it is also dangerous to human health,” he said.

The commandant further stated that the collateral implications of illegal oil bunkering on the society could not be quantified, adding that the activities were harmful to people and the environment.

”These activities and their resultant products can damage the environment, they are hazardous to health and are harmful to our automobiles.

”We have to collectively join the campaign against this common enemy. Members of the public should support the security agencies with information,” he added.

On her part, an Assistant Chief Regulatory Officer with NAFDAC, Okuma Ekpoudom, described the activities going on at the site as unhealthy, noting that the exhibits taken from the facility would be subjected to laboratory tests to determine the quality of the products.

”We joined the exercise on the invitation of the NSCDC. As an agency, we shall continue to do our bests to protect the health of the citizenry,” she said.

She further commended the NSCDC for its show of diligence and commitment in the fight against illegal oil activities in the country.

