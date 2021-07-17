NSCDC nabs two suspects after diverting petroleum products in Oyo

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Oyo command, has arrested two men for allegedly diverting petroleum products suspected to be Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol in the state.

NSCDC stated that a tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of PMS was intercepted while been diverted by the suspects along Iseyin-Saki road, area of the state.

The Commander of Oyo NSCDC, Michael Adaralewa, who announced the interception, said that the two suspects, Akeem Adesola and Benjamin Adeniyi, were arrested with their truck, a blue Leyland DAF with registration number EKY 189 XV along Iseyin/Saki Road.

Adaralewa, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, noted that the suspects would be charged to court after a thorough investigation is completed.

However, he stated that the command had made efforts to improve on intense patrol of crime-prone areas in the state to combat any act of criminality. “The command has zero-tolerance for criminalities hence, all perpetrators are to either relocate out of Oyo State or face the wrath of the law,” he said.

