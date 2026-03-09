NSCDC nabs 16 kidnappers, illegal miners in Edo, Kano

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 16 suspects over alleged involvement in kidnapping, illegal arms deals, unlawful mining activities and counterfeit currency operations in Edo and Kano states.

The suspects were apprehended by the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad during coordinated intelligence-driven operations carried out across the two states.

According to a statement issued by the Corps’ National Public Relations Officer, Babawale Afolabi, the operations were conducted in collaboration with the NSCDC command in Kano and security operatives attached to BUA Cement in Okpella.

Afolabi said the operations targeted individuals suspected to be involved in kidnapping-related activities, illegal mining, unlawful possession of firearms, criminal trespass and the circulation of counterfeit foreign currency.

Preliminary investigations revealed that some of the suspects were allegedly linked to the movement and supply of illegal arms, while others were arrested for engaging in unauthorised mining activities within restricted areas around the Okpella axis of Edo State.

Items recovered during the operation include locally fabricated rifles, suspected charms, mining tools and materials believed to be used in the production of counterfeit foreign currency.

The Commandant General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, commended the operatives for their courage, vigilance and professionalism.

He said the Corps would continue to intensify intelligence-led operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks threatening national security and economic stability.

Audi also directed that investigations be expanded to track down other suspects currently at large and ensure that anyone found culpable is prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The NSCDC reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property, safeguarding critical national assets and strengthening Nigeria’s internal security architecture.