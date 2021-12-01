NSCDC goes after kidnappers, intensifies patrol across Nigerian schools

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has reiterated the agency’s commitment to prevent cases bordering on kidnapping of schoolchildren across the country, saying the corps would intensify patrols across citadel of learning in Nigeria and renders the criminals jobless.

The agency stated that the spate of attacks by criminal elements kidnapping students for ransom across Nigeria had made it imperative for personnel of the agency to focus attention on intensifying security around schools in Nigeria.

Speaking during the inauguration of Special Female Squad (SFS) and Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Ondo, the NSCDC Commandant-General, Abubakar Audi, stated that the special female squad had been formed as a proactive measure to guarantee safety and restore confidence of students, parents, teachers, and the community in the country’s security architecture.

Audi, who was represented by Zonal Commander of Zone J, Adeyinka Ayinla, explained that the command had made efforts to rejuvenate its personnel for more effective service delivery.

According to him, the special squad is to tackle such nascent security challenges in the country and curb the constant threat to learning imposed by the daredevil criminals who have been declared terrorists.

“Female squad is a child of necessity borne out of the need to effectively curtail the recent upsurge of insecurity occasion by armed banditry, kidnapping, insurgency.

“It fits into the need to effectively implement government’s proposed safe school initiative. You will agree with me that our country is currently facing unprecedented security challenges and unique problems demand unique solutions,” he said.

He further charged the special female squad to abide by the rules of engagement and carry out their responsibilities with professionalism, adding that they have become the image of the corps.

In the same vein, NSCDC Ondo State Commandant, Hammed Abodunrin, said that no fewer than 80 Special Female Squad and Rapid Response Squad members were trained, adding that they would be deployed to various schools across the state.

Abodunrin called on the state government to ensure that Security Studies was added to the curriculum as a course across schools in Ondo state.

“In Ondo State, we have 1,606 secondary schools which we need to protect because bandits have made schools their target by going there to pick our children and teachers. The SFS will be able to confront hoodlums whenever they want to attack schools and also give students and teachers skills in personal security. On the other hand, RRS will provide a quick response to distress or urgent calls across the state,” he said.

