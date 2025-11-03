NSCDC goes after hoodlums terrorizing Cross River residents

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has declared an all-out war against vandals, thieves, and other criminal elements undermining peace and security in Cross River State.

The Corps said it would leave no hiding place for individuals or groups involved in sabotaging public infrastructure and endangering lives across communities.

The new Commandant of the Corps in the state, Eke Okarazu, made this known during a courtesy visit to Governor Bassey Otu at the Government House, Calabar, yesterday, where he reaffirmed the NSCDC’s readiness to make Cross River unsafe for criminals.

Okarazu revealed that between 2024 and 2025, the Command arrested 24 suspects in various operations carried out by its Tactical Squad for offences such as vandalism, theft, and other criminal activities.

Out of these, he said, 15 have been convicted, while seven cases are still pending before the Federal High Court, Calabar.

According to him, the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure Unit of the NSCDC, working in collaboration with other security agencies, has been conducting round-the-clock surveillance on vital installations across the state to deter saboteurs.

“These successes reflect our unwavering commitment to combating criminality and safeguarding both public and private infrastructure within Cross River State. Hoodlums and criminals have been warned several times to steer clear of the state if they desire peace,” he stated.

The Commandant disclosed that operatives recently apprehended suspects involved in the vandalism of Calachika, a multi-billion-naira state-owned infrastructure project, and recovered several exhibits from them.

He added that, following directives from the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), the NSCDC has been engaging stakeholders and end users such as scrap dealers and scavengers to discourage the purchase and processing of vandalised materials.

Okarazu further noted that the Corps is partnering with telecommunications companies and other operators of critical infrastructure to enhance protection measures, leading to a significant drop in cable vandalism across the state.