NSCDC disburse N200m to 60 deceased personnel’s relatives

In fulfilment of the Commandant General’s promise to prioritize the welfare of the personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), no fewer than 60 deceased personnel’s relatives have received over N200m disbursed to families of personnel who died in the course of active service to the nation.

The NSCDC Boss, Ahmed Audi disclosed that the operatives recognized were just a few amongst the backlogs recorded by the Corps and that research has shown that in order to achieve results on set goals, the workforce must be cared for adequately.

According to the CG, Chief among the priorities of his administration is to improve welfare of personnel and one of such efforts is geared towards remembering our colleagues who served meritoriously and paid the supreme sacrifice in the process, leaving their families behind.

“We will continue to make serious efforts to encourage staff to put in their best while still in active service, we will work alongside the Head of Civil Service of the Federation to ensure the payment of others on the waiting list”.

“If you didn’t hear the names of your persons, don’t feel left out because we have a huge backlog and we are trying to see how it could be sorted out in due time,” he said.

Through a statement released by the Director, Public Relations, NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu in Abuja, yesterday, Audi further commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Head of Service for attending to the needs of the Corps by ensuring that the pain and suffering of dependants left behind by deceased personnel are alleviated.

On his part, the representative of the Head of Service, Abubakar Mai jam’ah assured the Corps of their continuous support and partnership, stating that all outstanding allowances would be paid as soon as funds are made available by the Ministry of Finance .

On the remaining backlog, he charged the Head of Insurance Unit of the Corps to rise to the challenge of pushing for insurance of dead officers as at when due, to avoid delay.

