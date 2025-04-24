NSCDC detains two officers for extorting ₦5.2m from travelers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has detained two officers accused of extorting N5.3 million from two traveler during a stop-and-search operation in Ekiti State.

The officers were detained following directives from Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who had ordered the NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, to commence an immediate and thorough investigation into the unprofessional act after the incident went viral on social media.

As gathered, the officers, took young men traveling en-route to Akure from Ado-Ekiti to the NSCDC office in the state, after searching their belonging without uncovering any incriminating items with him.

While at the office, the two NSCDC operatives under detention were said to have allegedly demanded access to the young men bank accounts to perform the transactions.

The victims alleged that their phones were seized and they were coerced at gunpoint into transferring ₦5.2 million to the officers.

One of the victims further disclosed that ₦200,000 of the extorted sum was allegedly earmarked for a lawyer invited by the same officers to process their bail.

This was made known in a statement issued yesterday by the NSCDC spokesperson, Afolabi Babawale, amid growing public outrage after the incident went viral on social media.

According to Babawale, the he implicated officers have been transferred to the NSCDC national headquarters in Abuja, where the disciplinary committee will investigate the matter and determine appropriate sanctions.

“The Commandant General has ordered that the officers involved be taken into custody at the NSCDC national headquarters to allow for an unbiased and full-scale investigation,” the statement read in part,” the spokesperson said.

Reacting to this, NSCDC boss described the officers’ actions as grossly unprofessional and in violation of the Corps’ Code of Ethics and Standard Operating Procedure.

Audi, while reaffirming the agency’s commitment to integrity and transparency, assured the public that any officer found guilty would be sanctioned in line with the Public Service Rules.

He also reiterated the Corps’ zero-tolerance stance on corruption and misconduct, urging Nigerians to continue partnering with the NSCDC by reporting any form of abuse without fear of intimidation.