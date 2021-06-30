NSCDC detains two medical personnel over patient’s death in Bauchi

No fewer than two suspected medical personnel have been arrested by Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) after a 25-year-old woman, Nasiya Garba, died during an operation in their hospital in Mansur Village, Alkaleri Local Government Area, Bauchi State

The Guild learnt that the medical facility, where the surgery took place, was operating without both medical officials, 48 years old Yakubu Gajere who is working with 30 years old Jude Abarshi, obtaining the required documents for their operations.

After their arrest, one of the suspects, Yakubu Gajere, who is the owner and operator of the clinic in an interview with Journalists admitted that a woman died in the clinic but claimed that he was a health worker in the employment of the state government before his disengagement from service after the government decided to downsize its staff by previous administration in the state.

Gajere confessed, “I started operating the clinic without a license or permission for over 20 years now in the village, things have been going on well and this is the first time we lost somebody in the clinic.”

After their arrest, the NSCDC explained that the suspects were arrested for running a clinic without permits for over 20 years in a remote village with unsuspecting villagers in the state metropolis patronizing the health center.

The state Commandant of the NSCDC, Nuradeen Abdullahi, while parading the suspects before the general public including journalists yesterday, said that the two suspects were apprehended by the personnel in the state following a tip-off.

Abdullahi explained that the village head of Mansur, a village in the Alkaleri local government area, through his representative, reported the case of suspected illegal operation of a clinic in the village by the two suspects who have over the years acted as medical personnel.

“The NSCDC Divisional officer in Alkaleri LGA immediately swung into action after receiving the complaint and arrested the two suspected illegal medical practitioners.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that Nasiya Garba was an asthmatic patient who went to the clinic for medical attention, was administered an injection unprofessionally and immediately became unconscious which eventually led to her death,” Abdullahi added.

The Commandant hinted that the investigations were ongoing and the suspects would be charged to court as soon as possible, urging members of the public to treat their health matters with seriousness by attending government-owned health facilities.

The Deputy Director, Public Health in the State, Abdullahi Danasabe, who is the Desk Officer of private clinics said that the clinic was indeed operating illegally without a permit going by the available records in the Ministry.

Danasabe declared that “Therefore, going by the regulations, the two suspects are not allowed to operate a clinic. As soon as all investigations are completed by the relevant security agencies, the two suspects will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

He, however, advised members of the public particularly those in the rural areas to watch out for quack medical personnel who normally take advantage of the desperation for medical attention to make money from them, provide unprofessional services which most of the time worsen the health situation and may even lead to death like in the case of late Garba.

