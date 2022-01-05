NSCDC deploys female personnel to schools across Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) has deployed a female squad to take charge and ensure adequate security in schools across Kwara state.

The creation of the female personnel was necessitated by the numerous schoolchildren abductions and kidnappings in the state which their surveillance would curb to the barest minimum.

During a press conference in Ilorin, the state’s capital, the Commandant of NSCDC, Makinde Ayinla, stated that the squad was set up to prevent abduction of pupils and students in schools, adding that the squad have been well trained with skills that would aid them in effectively discharging their duty and ensuring security.

“There is need for a female squad that will keep watch over our schools and checkmate students’ abduction. We have trained some selected personnel on this, and with the permission of the state governor, we will deploy them to schools this month,” he said.

Ayinla said that NSCDC would keep 24 hours surveillance on correctional centres, to forestall any breach of security in the facilities.

He further assured that the corps would intensify their efforts on training of its officers, especially on how to handle weapon as well as intelligent information gathering, to further aid their performance.

Based on statistics, Ayinla disclosed that the Agro-ranger unit of the corps in 2021 had handled 76 cases on agro-allied matters and farmer/herder clashes, adding that 63 of the cases were completely resolved, which speaks volume on their competency.

