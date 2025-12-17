NSCDC deploys 4,000 officers across FCT for yuletide

Ahead of the yuletide festivities, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 4,000 officers across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to protect residents and visitors, deter crime, secure public spaces, and safeguard critical infrastructure throughout the festive season.

The operation was prompted by growing concerns over security black spots and other vulnerable public areas, with the command relying on increased visibility and inter-agency collaboration to prevent security breaches during the festive period.

The deployment covers specialised units, including the Arms Squad, Crack Squad, Critical National Assets and Infrastructure Unit, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) Unit, Female Strike Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit, and Agro Rangers, alongside covert operatives assigned to surveillance duties.

The FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, directed officers across all formations to prioritise professionalism, discipline, and strict adherence to the rules of engagement, warning that any lapse capable of endangering lives or property would not be tolerated.

According to Odumosu, officers have been deployed to churches, markets, shopping malls, motor parks, recreational centres, and unfinished buildings identified as potential criminal hideouts. Area commanders have also been instructed to ensure full security coverage across all area councils.

“All hands must be on deck. I will not tolerate any form of security breach. Ensure strict compliance by your personnel,” he said.

The commandant urged residents to support security efforts by remaining vigilant and reporting suspicious movements, assuring the public that the corps is fully prepared to ensure safety before, during, and after the festivities.