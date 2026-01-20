NSCDC decorates 402 FCT officers with new ranks

No fewer than 402 officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the Federal Capital Territory have been promoted to new ranks, with the leadership urging them to embrace higher responsibility, discipline, and commitment to national service.

Senior officials of the Corps said the promotions were in recognition of professionalism and loyalty, while also signalling increased expectations for ethical conduct, improved performance, and consistent service delivery across security operations.

The FCT Commandant, Dr Olusola Odumosu, described the elevation as a turning point for the beneficiaries, stressing that advancement comes with the demands of dedication, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the protection of lives, assets, and public infrastructure.

The decoration ceremony was held on Tuesday at the NSCDC FCT Command headquarters in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja. It attracted dignitaries from various sectors, as well as spouses of the newly promoted officers.

Congratulating the officers on behalf of the Commandant General, Prof Ahmed Audi, Odumosu said, “Your promotions are well deserved. They are a testament to your hard work, professionalism, and loyalty to the ideals of the Corps.”

He cautioned against viewing promotion as an automatic entitlement, adding, “Promotion, however, is not an entitlement; it is a call to higher responsibility, greater discipline, and enhanced service delivery. To whom much is given, much is expected.”

Odumosu noted that the FCT Command has recorded measurable gains in internal security through intelligence-led operations, proactive patrols, and rapid response strategies, alongside improved protection of critical national assets, public utilities, and strategic installations.

Highlighting operational achievements, he said the Command intensified efforts against vandalism, illegal mining, and economic sabotage, resulting in 112 vandalism-related arrests and the apprehension of no fewer than 50 illegal miners in 2025, with successful prosecutions recorded.

Addressing the beneficiaries, the Commandant urged them to “wear your new ranks with humility, integrity, and renewed zeal,” while assuring that continuous training and retraining would remain central to sustaining effective security across the territory.