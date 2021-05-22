NSCDC busts oil vandals syndicate in Lagos

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, has busted an oil vandalism syndicate during an attempt to siphon Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) generally referred to as petrol in Iyana- Odo area of Lagos State.

It explained that the vandalism syndicate were arrested by the NSCDC personnel on patrol at Iyana – Odo area in the Alimosho Local Government Area (LGA) of Lagos State on May 22 at 0335 a.m.

As said, the suspected vandals planned to load a-30,000-litre -capacity truck with PMS but for the gallant efforts of the NSCDC personnel.

The Command’s spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Corps 1 (ASC1), Oluwaseun Abolurin, through a statement on Saturday, said that the feat followed intelligence report gathered by the agency on activities of the oil vandals.

According to him, the suspected syndicates met their waterloo as the NSCDC operatives on patrol were hinted by the Command’s robust ‘Community Based Intelligence Network’ that busted them at the scene of the crime.

“The suspected vandals also took to their heels having sighted the team from our Anti- Vandal Unit on patrol at the Iyana – Odo axis and others from the state command. No suspects were apprehended as all of them dived into the slum. The NSCDC operatives remained stationed from dusk to dawn without any fear of attack until the operation was apparently successful,” the statement said.

The statement added that the NSCDC Commandant in Lagos State, Paul Ayeni, also led a team of officers to the scene on an on-the-spot assessment of activities of the vandals.

The statement stated that the impounded truck from the scene of the operation had been towed to the state command’s headquarters on the order of the commandant.

It added that the commandant had also ordered that investigation should commence into the matter in order to get to its root and ensure that justice was served.

The statement said that the commandant had informed the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in Lagos of the development.

The commandant was quoted in the statement as saying that the vandals who escaped would be apprehended and would be brought to book in accordance with the provisions of the law.

“I also appeal to the citizens and residents of the state to continue to avail the corps with relevant security information which will assist its personnel in ensuring maximum security and safety of lives and property.”

He said that such would also help corps to strategise on how to successful protect oil pipelines, critical national assets and infrastructure in Lagos State.

