NSCDC boss advocates for joint enforcement against arms smuggling, others

As a measure to reduce cases of banditry and other criminalities, the Commandant-General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, has reiterated the need for security agencies to be more proactive and take more decisive actions against smugglers of arms and ammunition into the country.

Audi said that there was a need for all security agencies to fashion out new strategies to address the menace of arms trafficking and that they should work towards cleaning up the system by mopping up the ones already in circulation.

The CG attributed the nation’s increased insecurity to the proliferation of illegal arms in the hands of unauthorised persons who he said needed to be stopped.

Speaking to members of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons yesterday, in Abuja, Audi said pledged support for the retrieval of illicit arms in circulation across the country.

He said: “There is a need for all security agencies to fashion out new strategies to address this menace. We have to stop the smuggling of weapons and clean up the system by mopping up the ones already in circulation,”

On his part, the Centre’s National Coordinator, Muhammed Dikko, described NSCDC as a frontline agency in internal security and that the proliferation of illicit arms is a huge challenge to the nation’s collective security which must be tackled head-on.

Dikko commended the Corps’ performance in the country and expressed satisfaction at the corps’ recovery and handover of arms to the centre.

He further promised to continue its robust partnership with NSCDC and other security agencies to retrieve and stop the flow of weapons into the country.

