NSCDC arrests two bandits terrorising Kwara residents

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspected bandits who have been terrorising residents in Saminaka Community, Patigi Local Government Area.

The suspects, identified as Abubakar Jubril, 28, and Mohammed Abubakar, 26, were part of a group of three individuals spotted in a volatile area.

While two were apprehended, one suspect escaped and is currently at large, with authorities intensifying efforts to track him down.

The suspects were arrested March 3rd, during an intelligence-led operation, which also led to the recovery of several items, including pistol (Serial No. 7835, made in the USA), a mobile phone, drugs (Tramadol), and cigarettes from them.

Parading the suspects on Friday, Commandant Bala Bawa Bodinga, Kwara State NSCDC Commandant, reiterated the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property. He warned that individuals involved in criminal activities would face the full weight of the law.

Commandant Bodinga also urged residents to remain vigilant and provide credible information to security agencies to help combat crime and maintain peace.

“The suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation or transferred to the appropriate security agency for further action,” he said.