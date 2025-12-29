NSCDC arrests three youth for vandalising public facilities

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT) command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, has arrested three suspects over alleged vandalization of public infrastructure.

The arrests followed sustained patrols by operatives of the Corps’ critical national assets and infrastructure unit, deployed to curb attacks on government facilities and safeguard lives and property across the territory amid increased holiday movement.

According to the FCT Command, items believed to have been removed from public installations were recovered from the suspects, reinforcing concerns over the growing threat posed by vandals to government investments and public safety.

Details of the operation were contained in a statement issued on Monday by the FCT Command Public Relations Officer, DSC Monica Ojobi, who said the suspects were apprehended along Constitution Avenue between the National Stadium and the National Hospital, Abuja.

She identified the suspects as Abdulsalam Aminu, 25, Mustapha Sale, 26, and Suleiman Sani, 19, all from Ingawa Local Government Area of Katsina State, adding that recovered exhibits included crash barriers and a sledgehammer.

Commenting on the arrest, the FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, said the Corps would not tolerate what he described as the “rascality of vandals,” warning that the destruction of public infrastructure undermines government efforts to improve citizens’ welfare.

“It is our responsibility to protect critical infrastructure and amenities such as crash barriers, roads, bridges, manhole covers, telecommunication and power installations, among others, and we will not relent in our efforts to protect these national assets from criminals,” Odumosu said.

Odumosu appealed to residents to support the Corps by providing credible intelligence, assuring that investigations were ongoing and that appropriate legal action would follow upon their conclusion.