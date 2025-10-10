NSCDC arrests three major drug dealers in Kano

In a breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have apprehended three major drug dealers believed to be behind a network distributing Indian hemp across parts of Kano State.

The drug dealers were nabbed following a sting operation that exposed their role in moving large quantities of marijuana through rural routes under the guise of regular commuters.

Moreover, the arrest marks another significant success for the NSCDC in its ongoing campaign to dismantle criminal gangs that trade in illicit drugs and other banned substances across the state.

NSCDC officials said the syndicate had been under surveillance for weeks before operatives swooped in and intercepted them with multiple sacks of Indian hemp.

Confirming the development, the NSCDC State Commandant, Bala Bodinga, disclosed that the suspects, identified as Yusuf Alasan, 25; Muktar Musa; and Musa Sani, were arrested by officers from the Doguwa Division at Riruwai Gate in Doguwa Local Government Area.

The trio were caught transporting three sugar-sized sacks filled with marijuana on a motorbike from Doguwa town to Kafau community.

Bodinga said the arrest was based on credible intelligence received by the corps, which led to swift action by its operatives.

“This operation demonstrates our commitment to making Kano unsafe for drug dealers and criminal elements. We are determined to ensure such illegal activities are completely wiped out,” he stated.

He added that the command had completed preliminary investigations and handed over the suspects and the seized substances to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution.

According to him, the collaboration between security agencies remains vital to sustaining the fight against drug trafficking and related crimes.

“Our synergy with sister agencies like the NDLEA has been yielding positive results, and we will continue to work together to rid the state of all forms of criminality,” Bodinga affirmed.

Furthermore, the commandant also reminded residents that vigilance and timely information remain key in tackling the menace of drugs in local communities.

The Guild reports that the NSCDC has recorded several similar arrests in recent months, including an earlier operation in August where two suspected drug dealers were nabbed for their involvement in narcotics and burglary activities in Kano.