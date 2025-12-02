NSCDC arrests three Kwara residents for railway vandalism

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, has arrested three suspects for vandalising and stealing railway clips and nuts along the rail line in Offa Local Government Area.

The suspects were identified as 19years old Hassan Abu, who was the principal suspect involved in vandalising the rail line, 18years old Mosahudu Salisu, the buyer of the stolen materials, and 35years old Abubakar Mohammed, the intermediary who facilitated the sale.

As gathered, the arrest of the three suspects began after the interception of one of the suspects, who was found possessing the stolen items, a development that led to the arrest of two additional suspects who were believed to be part of the syndicate.

Arrest of the three suspects was confirmed through a statement released on Tuesday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASC Shola Ayoola.

According to the statement, “Operatives of the NSCDC Offa Division had received 18-year-old Mosahudu Salisu, who was apprehended by an official of the Nigeria Railway Corporation at the Adeleke area of Offa while attempting to transport stolen railway components on his motorcycle. The suspects are currently in custody and assisting investigators with relevant information”.

While parading the suspects, the Kwara State Commandant, Dr. Umar Mohammed, condemned the act, noting that the vandalisation of railway infrastructure poses a significant threat to national safety and economic development.

He praised the operatives of the Offa Division for their professionalism and intelligence-led operation that resulted in the arrests.

Mohammed reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to safeguarding critical national assets across the state and assured that the suspects will be charged to court once investigations are completed.

He also called on residents to provide timely and credible information to support security efforts.