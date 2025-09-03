NSCDC arrests six vandals in Kano

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested six vandals accused of tampering with power facilities and stealing transformer cables in a daring nighttime operation.

Prompted by intelligence from vigilant locals, the coordinated move, disrupted what NSCDC officials described as a criminal network targeting essential public infrastructure.

Those in custody have been identified as Muhammad Yusuf (18), Muhd Adamu (19), Umar Musa (19), Ahmed Auwal (20), Muhd Yusuf (28) and Usman Ali (19). Most of the suspects reportedly reside in the same areas where the crimes were committed.

Furthermore, NSCDC officers revealed that the syndicate had been operating for weeks, stripping electricity installations and plunging several communities into darkness while putting lives and property at risk.

Fortunately, the breakthrough came after increased surveillance and swift response to community reports of unusual movements around power facilities.

The arrests were carried out in Hayin Da’e and Hotoro, both in Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State, according to NSCDC spokesperson, SC Ibrahim Abdullahi.

He confirmed that the operation led to the recovery of electric cables suspected to have been removed from transformers under the cover of darkness.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that this group has been a persistent threat to residents in Hayin Da’e, Farawa Kwanar Yashi, and the Hotoro eastern bypass,” Abdullahi disclosed.

“They specialised in burglary, theft, and vandalism, with electricity infrastructure being their main target.”

He added that all six suspects have confessed to their involvement, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend others believed to be connected to the operation.

“This matter will not end with their arrest,” Abdullahi stressed. “Once investigations are completed, the suspects will be arraigned in court to face justice.”

Meanwhile, Kano State Commandant, Shafi’u Abdulmumini, has ordered tighter patrols and enhanced surveillance across the state to deter future attacks on public facilities.