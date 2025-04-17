NSCDC arrests seven Abuja oil depot staff for illegal operation

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested seven individuals involved in an illegal oil depot operations in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Arrest of the seven operators occurred during a crackdown on illegal oil activities in Abuja with five unauthorised oil depots pulled down around Jahi/Katampe axis of the capital territory.

During the sting operation exhibits recovered include trucks transporting stolen AGO, one of which was described as “a white truck with three compartments fully loaded with 45,000 litres of AGO with an unverifiable waybill.”

The team also seized four Mercedes-Benz short peddler trucks, a Mikano generator, hoses of various sizes, pumping machines, and about 23 surface metallic constructed tanks containing large volumes of suspected AGO.

The corps’ spokesperson, Afolabi Babawale, disclosed the details of the operation in a statement on Thursday noting that seven individuals believed to be involved in the illegal crude oil business were arrested during the operation carried out by the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad.

Babawale further explained that “a container shelter and several other vehicles used in the illegal operation were also impounded.”

He stressed that “the suspects would be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to other criminals,” reaffirming the agency’s commitment to eliminating oil theft in Nigeria.